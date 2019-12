Sambalpur, 18/12; In a bid to ensure the safety of women, Sambalpur police have taken an innovative approach. The Northern Range DIG Himanshu Kumar Lal has launched an all-woman PCR patrolling in Sambalpur. Two all-women PCR vans and 10 motorcycles have been introduced to cover interior areas. Along with it, a WhatsApp group is made of all-female representatives of Sambalpur.5T Inspector Tara pradhan will monitor this group and will co-ordinate in case any urgent complaint raised by the women.