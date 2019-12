New Delhi, 18/12: The Patiala trial court has postponed the hearing of the death punishment warrant of Nirbhya convicts. The trial court has set a one-week deadline for the Nirbhaya convicts to file the mercy petition. The judges will speak to the convicts via video conferencing.

Previously, the supreme court has rejected the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Death warrant will be issued if the President rejects the mercy petition.