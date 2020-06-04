Amazon to invest in Bharti Airtel

American e-commerce company Amazon can buy a big stake in Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest telecom company. According to the news agency Reuters, the initial talks about the deal are still going on. This deal can be done for 200 million dollars (about 15000 crore rupees).

Now what will happen next – If the deal is fully agreed, then Amazon can buy about 5 percent stake at the current price. It is believed that the value of the deal can be around 15 thousand crores. Airtel currently has around 30 crore subscribers. Reliance Jio has the highest number of customers in the country.

Sources have told Reuters that talks between Bharti and Amazon are in the initial stage and the terms of the deal are subject to change. However, Amazon has declined to comment on the deal.