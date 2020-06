Bhubaneswar, 4/6: Thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in 15 districts by 8:30 p.m. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 km / h are expected.

The 15 districts are Balangir, Sundergarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Devgarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur and Baleshwar