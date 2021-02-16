Amazon to manufacture its devices in India

FeaturedBusiness
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,824,819
    World
    Confirmed: 109,824,819
    Active: 22,849,453
    Recovered: 84,552,672
    Death: 2,422,694
  • USA 28,320,708
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,320,708
    Active: 9,462,400
    Recovered: 18,360,050
    Death: 498,258
  • India 10,931,492
    India
    Confirmed: 10,931,492
    Active: 137,866
    Recovered: 10,637,743
    Death: 155,883
  • Brazil 9,874,956
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,874,956
    Active: 829,708
    Recovered: 8,805,239
    Death: 240,009
  • Russia 4,099,323
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,099,323
    Active: 393,681
    Recovered: 3,624,663
    Death: 80,979
  • UK 4,058,468
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,058,468
    Active: 1,709,074
    Recovered: 2,231,199
    Death: 118,195
  • Italy 2,739,591
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,739,591
    Active: 393,686
    Recovered: 2,251,734
    Death: 94,171
  • Turkey 2,594,128
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,594,128
    Active: 84,131
    Recovered: 2,482,435
    Death: 27,562
  • Germany 2,348,748
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,348,748
    Active: 141,194
    Recovered: 2,141,400
    Death: 66,154
  • Pakistan 564,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,824
    Active: 25,383
    Recovered: 527,061
    Death: 12,380
  • China 89,788
    China
    Confirmed: 89,788
    Active: 605
    Recovered: 84,547
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 16/2: E-commerce mogul Amazon has decided to manufacture Amazon devices like ‘fire tv stick’ in India.  This is the first Amazon manufacturing line in India and reiterates the firm’s commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The investment amount is yet to be disclosed by the company.

Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai and start production later this year.

“Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country leader for Amazon India. “We have pledged to invest  $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling  $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1 million jobs by 2025.

Agarwal has already briefed Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India about the initiative on Tuesday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.