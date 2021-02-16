Amazon to manufacture its devices in India

-
New Delhi, 16/2: E-commerce mogul Amazon has decided to manufacture Amazon devices like ‘fire tv stick’ in India. This is the first Amazon manufacturing line in India and reiterates the firm’s commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The investment amount is yet to be disclosed by the company.
Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai and start production later this year.
“Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country leader for Amazon India. “We have pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1 million jobs by 2025.
Agarwal has already briefed Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India about the initiative on Tuesday.