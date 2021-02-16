Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Governor

COVID-19 Updates World 109,835,654 World Confirmed: 109,835,654 Active: 22,844,116 Recovered: 84,568,700 Death: 2,422,838

Puducherry, 16/2: In a major turn of events President Ram Nath Kovind has removed Dr. Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry.

He appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.