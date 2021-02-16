Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Governor

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 109,835,654Active: 22,844,116Recovered: 84,568,700Death: 2,422,838
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,324,796Active: 9,454,240Recovered: 18,372,235Death: 498,321
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,931,492Active: 137,866Recovered: 10,637,743Death: 155,883
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,874,956Active: 829,708Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 240,009
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,099,323Active: 393,681Recovered: 3,624,663Death: 80,979
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,058,468Active: 1,709,074Recovered: 2,231,199Death: 118,195
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,739,591Active: 393,686Recovered: 2,251,734Death: 94,171
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,348,748Active: 141,194Recovered: 2,141,400Death: 66,154
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Puducherry, 16/2: In a major turn of events President Ram Nath Kovind has removed Dr. Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry.
He appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.