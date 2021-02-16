Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to Reunite Again?

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,777,069
    World
    Confirmed: 109,777,069
    Active: 22,872,794
    Recovered: 84,483,152
    Death: 2,421,123
  • USA 28,319,081
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,319,081
    Active: 9,461,762
    Recovered: 18,359,110
    Death: 498,209
  • India 10,931,492
    India
    Confirmed: 10,931,492
    Active: 137,866
    Recovered: 10,637,743
    Death: 155,883
  • Brazil 9,866,710
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,866,710
    Active: 821,576
    Recovered: 8,805,239
    Death: 239,895
  • Russia 4,099,323
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,099,323
    Active: 393,681
    Recovered: 3,624,663
    Death: 80,979
  • UK 4,047,843
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,047,843
    Active: 1,740,041
    Recovered: 2,190,406
    Death: 117,396
  • Italy 2,729,223
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,729,223
    Active: 398,098
    Recovered: 2,237,290
    Death: 93,835
  • Turkey 2,594,128
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,594,128
    Active: 84,131
    Recovered: 2,482,435
    Death: 27,562
  • Germany 2,348,748
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,348,748
    Active: 141,194
    Recovered: 2,141,400
    Death: 66,154
  • Pakistan 564,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,824
    Active: 25,383
    Recovered: 527,061
    Death: 12,380
  • China 89,788
    China
    Confirmed: 89,788
    Active: 605
    Recovered: 84,547
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 16/2: Popular comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a big fight back in 2017. This created a huge controversy back then. Following the fight Sunil Grover left the popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

If are to be believed both have mended their ways and hace reunited again. According to a report in Koimoi Actor Salman Khan played the peacemaker. Salman Khan is also the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Any official announcement is yet to be made by both the popular comedians. We wish to see them making us laugh once again.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.