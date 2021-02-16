Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to Reunite Again?

-
Mumbai, 16/2: Popular comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a big fight back in 2017. This created a huge controversy back then. Following the fight Sunil Grover left the popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
If are to be believed both have mended their ways and hace reunited again. According to a report in Koimoi Actor Salman Khan played the peacemaker. Salman Khan is also the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
Any official announcement is yet to be made by both the popular comedians. We wish to see them making us laugh once again.