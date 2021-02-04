Amit Shah called for A High-Level Meeting with NSA Ajit Doval

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava. The meeting was regarding the proposed call for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 (Saturday).

Farmer’s Union on Monday had called for a nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6, Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (R) president, Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.

“We will block both state highways and national highways for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6. We will protest for our demand of complete rollback of farm laws, against the repressive measures being taken across Delhi, and against anti-farmer and pro-corporate budget,” he said at a press conference organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
