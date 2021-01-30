Amit Shah Postpones Bengal Visit for this Reason!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 30/1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his Bengal Visit amidst the tension in Delhi. Shah was to visit Bengal for two days starting from Saturday.

Shah was scheduled to leave Delhi on Friday night to participate in party programs on Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, the postponement of Shah’s Visit came after the tensions in the National Capital. Delhi witnessed a violent Republic Day on Tuesday and a blast outside Iranian Embassy on Friday.

