Amit Shah Postpones Bengal Visit for this Reason!

World
102,641,877
WorldConfirmed: 102,641,877Active: 26,078,860Recovered: 74,346,433Death: 2,216,584
USA
26,512,193
USAConfirmed: 26,512,193Active: 9,865,162Recovered: 16,199,572Death: 447,459
India
10,734,026
IndiaConfirmed: 10,734,026Active: 170,682Recovered: 10,409,160Death: 154,184
Brazil
9,119,477
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
Russia
3,813,048
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
UK
3,772,813
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
Italy
2,529,070
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
Turkey
2,464,030
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
Germany
2,207,393
GermanyConfirmed: 2,207,393Active: 251,441Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 57,052
Pakistan
543,214
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
China
89,430
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 30/1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his Bengal Visit amidst the tension in Delhi. Shah was to visit Bengal for two days starting from Saturday.
Shah was scheduled to leave Delhi on Friday night to participate in party programs on Saturday and Sunday.
According to reports, the postponement of Shah’s Visit came after the tensions in the National Capital. Delhi witnessed a violent Republic Day on Tuesday and a blast outside Iranian Embassy on Friday.