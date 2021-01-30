Amit Shah Postpones Bengal Visit for this Reason!

COVID-19 Updates World 102,641,877 World Confirmed: 102,641,877 Active: 26,078,860 Recovered: 74,346,433 Death: 2,216,584

USA 26,512,193 USA Confirmed: 26,512,193 Active: 9,865,162 Recovered: 16,199,572 Death: 447,459

India 10,734,026 India Confirmed: 10,734,026 Active: 170,682 Recovered: 10,409,160 Death: 154,184

Brazil 9,119,477 Brazil Confirmed: 9,119,477 Active: 936,059 Recovered: 7,960,643 Death: 222,775

Russia 3,813,048 Russia Confirmed: 3,813,048 Active: 485,401 Recovered: 3,255,462 Death: 72,185

UK 3,772,813 UK Confirmed: 3,772,813 Active: 1,994,506 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 104,371

Italy 2,529,070 Italy Confirmed: 2,529,070 Active: 467,824 Recovered: 1,973,388 Death: 87,858

Turkey 2,464,030 Turkey Confirmed: 2,464,030 Active: 89,985 Recovered: 2,348,309 Death: 25,736

Germany 2,207,393 Germany Confirmed: 2,207,393 Active: 251,441 Recovered: 1,898,900 Death: 57,052

Pakistan 543,214 Pakistan Confirmed: 543,214 Active: 33,439 Recovered: 498,152 Death: 11,623

China 89,430 China Confirmed: 89,430 Active: 1,711 Recovered: 83,083 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 30/1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his Bengal Visit amidst the tension in Delhi. Shah was to visit Bengal for two days starting from Saturday.

Shah was scheduled to leave Delhi on Friday night to participate in party programs on Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, the postponement of Shah’s Visit came after the tensions in the National Capital. Delhi witnessed a violent Republic Day on Tuesday and a blast outside Iranian Embassy on Friday.