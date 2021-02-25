Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, will address two rallies Today

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Guwahati, 25/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati today for his one-day visit to poll-bound Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass welcomed him at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Borjhar in Guwahati.

Shah will attend ‘Pran Pratistha Mahotsav’ at Maha Mritunjay temple at Puranigudam in central Assam’s Nagaon district at around 10.30 am and he will also take part in the ‘yagna’ or holy ritual at the temple of Lord Shiva. He will then visit Batadrava monastery in Nagaon district and he will inaugurate the construction works of development and beautification project of Batadrava Than the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The Union Home Minister will also address a public meeting at Batadrava Prakalpa Khetra at around 11.30 am. He will also address a public meeting at Nurak Aklam field, Dengaon in Karbi Anglong district at around 2 pm.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
