କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଭବନରେ ଗଣ୍ଡଗୋଳ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୫ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଭବନରେ ଆଜି୨ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ୨ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମାରପିଟ୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଏହି ଗଣ୍ଡଗୋଳ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଓବିସି ସେଲ ବୈଠକ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ହାତାହାତି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ତେବେ ଓବିସି ସେଲ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ବିଷ୍ଣୁଚରଣ ବାରିଜ ଏହି ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଥିଲେ । ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ବାରିକ ଦଳ ବିରୋଧୀ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବୈଠକକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରି ପୋଷ୍ଟର ଚିରିଥିଲେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଏକ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ । ପୋଷ୍ଟର ଚିରିବା ପରେ ଗଣ୍ଡଗୋଳ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।