Covid 19: 190 School Students and Teachers found Corona positive in Maharashtra
Among those who tested positive, 186 are students and four are teachers. The school premises is now a containment zone.
Mumbai, 25/2: In an alarming event 190 students and teachers in Maharashtra have tested corona positive in a single hostel. The incident took place in Washim district.
The students are mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal, two districts that have contributed to a spike in virus cases in recent weeks.
Maharashtra recorded over 8,800 cases in a day on Wednesday, the biggest spike in four months.
The state government and Mumbai police have warned strict measures if people do not follow protocol and restrictions.
CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered action against those who defied rules and sought a report from the officials.