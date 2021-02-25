IBPS PO 2020 Scorecard released. Know how to download it!
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website http://ibps.in.Candidates who had appeared in IBPS PO 2020 exam can check their scorecard between February 24 to March 13 on the official website.
The IBPS PO Main Exam was conducted on February 4, 2021, and the results were declared on February 18.
Steps to follow to download the Scorecard:
– Go to IBPS official website http://ibps.in.
– On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Result 2020 scorecard link
– You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter the login credentials.
– As you enter your login details, marks will be displayed on the screen.
– Download the IBPS PO scorecard and keep it for future reference