IBPS PO 2020 Scorecard released. Know how to download it!

COVID-19 Updates World 113,123,466 World Confirmed: 113,123,466 Active: 21,877,729 Recovered: 88,736,508 Death: 2,509,229

USA 28,974,623 USA Confirmed: 28,974,623 Active: 9,115,931 Recovered: 19,340,329 Death: 518,363

India 11,046,914 India Confirmed: 11,046,914 Active: 151,671 Recovered: 10,738,501 Death: 156,742

Brazil 10,326,008 Brazil Confirmed: 10,326,008 Active: 794,911 Recovered: 9,281,018 Death: 250,079

Russia 4,200,902 Russia Confirmed: 4,200,902 Active: 364,910 Recovered: 3,751,562 Death: 84,430

UK 4,144,577 UK Confirmed: 4,144,577 Active: 1,356,364 Recovered: 2,666,466 Death: 121,747

Italy 2,848,564 Italy Confirmed: 2,848,564 Active: 389,433 Recovered: 2,362,465 Death: 96,666

Turkey 2,665,194 Turkey Confirmed: 2,665,194 Active: 96,616 Recovered: 2,540,293 Death: 28,285

Germany 2,416,037 Germany Confirmed: 2,416,037 Active: 119,927 Recovered: 2,226,500 Death: 69,610

Pakistan 575,941 Pakistan Confirmed: 575,941 Active: 23,281 Recovered: 539,888 Death: 12,772

China 89,871 China Confirmed: 89,871 Active: 281 Recovered: 84,954 Death: 4,636

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website http://ibps.in.Candidates who had appeared in IBPS PO 2020 exam can check their scorecard between February 24 to March 13 on the official website.

The IBPS PO Main Exam was conducted on February 4, 2021, and the results were declared on February 18.

Steps to follow to download the Scorecard:

– Go to IBPS official website http://ibps.in.

– On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Result 2020 scorecard link

– You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter the login credentials.

– As you enter your login details, marks will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the IBPS PO scorecard and keep it for future reference