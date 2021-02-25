IBPS PO 2020 Scorecard released. Know how to download it!

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website

FeaturedCareerEducation
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,123,466
    World
    Confirmed: 113,123,466
    Active: 21,877,729
    Recovered: 88,736,508
    Death: 2,509,229
  • USA 28,974,623
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,974,623
    Active: 9,115,931
    Recovered: 19,340,329
    Death: 518,363
  • India 11,046,914
    India
    Confirmed: 11,046,914
    Active: 151,671
    Recovered: 10,738,501
    Death: 156,742
  • Brazil 10,326,008
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,326,008
    Active: 794,911
    Recovered: 9,281,018
    Death: 250,079
  • Russia 4,200,902
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,200,902
    Active: 364,910
    Recovered: 3,751,562
    Death: 84,430
  • UK 4,144,577
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,144,577
    Active: 1,356,364
    Recovered: 2,666,466
    Death: 121,747
  • Italy 2,848,564
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,848,564
    Active: 389,433
    Recovered: 2,362,465
    Death: 96,666
  • Turkey 2,665,194
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,665,194
    Active: 96,616
    Recovered: 2,540,293
    Death: 28,285
  • Germany 2,416,037
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,416,037
    Active: 119,927
    Recovered: 2,226,500
    Death: 69,610
  • Pakistan 575,941
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 575,941
    Active: 23,281
    Recovered: 539,888
    Death: 12,772
  • China 89,871
    China
    Confirmed: 89,871
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 84,954
    Death: 4,636

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website http://ibps.in.Candidates who had appeared in IBPS PO 2020 exam can check their scorecard between February 24 to March 13 on the official website.

The IBPS PO Main Exam was conducted on February 4, 2021, and the results were declared on  February 18.

Steps to follow to download the Scorecard:

– Go to IBPS official website http://ibps.in.

– On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Result 2020 scorecard link

– You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter the login credentials.

– As you enter your login details, marks will be displayed on the screen.

– Download the IBPS PO scorecard and keep it for future reference

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.