Amitabh Bachchan to get Dadasaheb Phalke award on 29th.

New Delhi, 23/12: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachan will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will present the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday. The award ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to a press release, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be attending the ceremony.

Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a high tea for the winners later.

Phalke is known as “The Father of Indian Cinema”. The award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Director of Film Festivals.