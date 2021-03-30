Amitabh-Emraan starrer ‘Chehere’ Postponed due to Increase in Covid 19 Cases

-
Mumbai, 30/3: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehere’ is postponed due to rising Covid 19 cases. The makers stated the same and also urged people to stay safe. The film is directed by Rumy Jafary. It was earlier slated to release on April 9.
Film producer Anand Pandit stated that, “Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely.”
Emraan shared the statement with a caption stating, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinema soon. Until then, stay safe! – Team #Chehre.”
The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us.
We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon.
Until then, stay safe!
– Team #Chehre pic.twitter.com/TDKpeCRtgC
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 30, 2021