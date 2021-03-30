Amitabh-Emraan starrer ‘Chehere’ Postponed due to Increase in Covid 19 Cases

COVID-19 Updates World 128,341,301 World Confirmed: 128,341,301 Active: 21,984,730 Recovered: 103,549,866 Death: 2,806,705

USA 31,033,801 USA Confirmed: 31,033,801 Active: 6,961,375 Recovered: 23,509,220 Death: 563,206

Brazil 12,577,354 Brazil Confirmed: 12,577,354 Active: 1,293,839 Recovered: 10,969,247 Death: 314,268

India 12,095,855 India Confirmed: 12,095,855 Active: 540,687 Recovered: 11,393,021 Death: 162,147

Russia 4,536,820 Russia Confirmed: 4,536,820 Active: 282,382 Recovered: 4,155,996 Death: 98,442

UK 4,337,696 UK Confirmed: 4,337,696 Active: 389,902 Recovered: 3,821,179 Death: 126,615

Italy 3,544,957 Italy Confirmed: 3,544,957 Active: 565,993 Recovered: 2,870,614 Death: 108,350

Turkey 3,240,577 Turkey Confirmed: 3,240,577 Active: 234,239 Recovered: 2,975,108 Death: 31,230

Germany 2,796,400 Germany Confirmed: 2,796,400 Active: 211,901 Recovered: 2,507,900 Death: 76,599

Pakistan 663,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 663,200 Active: 48,566 Recovered: 600,278 Death: 14,356

China 90,190 China Confirmed: 90,190 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,381 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 30/3: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehere’ is postponed due to rising Covid 19 cases. The makers stated the same and also urged people to stay safe. The film is directed by Rumy Jafary. It was earlier slated to release on April 9.

Film producer Anand Pandit stated that, “Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely.”

Emraan shared the statement with a caption stating, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinema soon. Until then, stay safe! – Team #Chehre.”