Amravati announces 1-week long lockdown From Tomorrow

COVID-19 Updates World 111,730,226 World Confirmed: 111,730,226 Active: 22,298,811 Recovered: 86,957,646 Death: 2,473,769

USA 28,707,292 USA Confirmed: 28,707,292 Active: 9,298,085 Recovered: 18,899,310 Death: 509,897

India 10,991,651 India Confirmed: 10,991,651 Active: 145,597 Recovered: 10,689,715 Death: 156,339

Brazil 10,139,148 Brazil Confirmed: 10,139,148 Active: 825,203 Recovered: 9,067,939 Death: 246,006

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,105,675 UK Confirmed: 4,105,675 Active: 1,654,309 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 120,365

Italy 2,795,796 Italy Confirmed: 2,795,796 Active: 384,623 Recovered: 2,315,687 Death: 95,486

Turkey 2,631,876 Turkey Confirmed: 2,631,876 Active: 85,135 Recovered: 2,518,758 Death: 27,983

Germany 2,388,417 Germany Confirmed: 2,388,417 Active: 129,474 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,343

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,831 China Confirmed: 89,831 Active: 423 Recovered: 84,772 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 21/2: Amravati district in Maharashtra will be under lockdown for a week amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will begin on Monday evening.

The government said only essential services will be allowed to function during the strict seven-day lockdown.

The lockdown will be extended if people do not follow safety rules, the minister said, adding the decision to stop all non-essential activity was taken after COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra.