Amravati announces 1-week long lockdown From Tomorrow

-
World
111,730,226
WorldConfirmed: 111,730,226Active: 22,298,811Recovered: 86,957,646Death: 2,473,769
-
USA
28,707,292
USAConfirmed: 28,707,292Active: 9,298,085Recovered: 18,899,310Death: 509,897
-
India
10,991,651
IndiaConfirmed: 10,991,651Active: 145,597Recovered: 10,689,715Death: 156,339
-
Brazil
10,139,148
BrazilConfirmed: 10,139,148Active: 825,203Recovered: 9,067,939Death: 246,006
-
Russia
4,164,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,164,726Active: 367,988Recovered: 3,713,445Death: 83,293
-
UK
4,105,675
UKConfirmed: 4,105,675Active: 1,654,309Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 120,365
-
Italy
2,795,796
ItalyConfirmed: 2,795,796Active: 384,623Recovered: 2,315,687Death: 95,486
-
Turkey
2,631,876
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,631,876Active: 85,135Recovered: 2,518,758Death: 27,983
-
Germany
2,388,417
GermanyConfirmed: 2,388,417Active: 129,474Recovered: 2,190,600Death: 68,343
-
Pakistan
571,174
PakistanConfirmed: 571,174Active: 24,466Recovered: 534,107Death: 12,601
-
China
89,831
ChinaConfirmed: 89,831Active: 423Recovered: 84,772Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 21/2: Amravati district in Maharashtra will be under lockdown for a week amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will begin on Monday evening.
The government said only essential services will be allowed to function during the strict seven-day lockdown.
The lockdown will be extended if people do not follow safety rules, the minister said, adding the decision to stop all non-essential activity was taken after COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra.