Andhra Health Worker Dies after Coronavirus Vaccination

-
World
99,437,643
WorldConfirmed: 99,437,643Active: 25,804,626Recovered: 71,500,585Death: 2,132,432
-
USA
25,578,968
USAConfirmed: 25,578,968Active: 9,819,291Recovered: 15,331,987Death: 427,690
-
India
10,661,138
IndiaConfirmed: 10,661,138Active: 185,710Recovered: 10,321,966Death: 153,462
-
Brazil
8,816,254
BrazilConfirmed: 8,816,254Active: 971,341Recovered: 7,628,438Death: 216,475
-
Russia
3,719,400
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
-
UK
3,617,459
UKConfirmed: 3,617,459Active: 1,903,823Recovered: 1,616,307Death: 97,329
-
Italy
2,455,185
ItalyConfirmed: 2,455,185Active: 498,834Recovered: 1,871,189Death: 85,162
-
Turkey
2,424,328
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,424,328Active: 97,534Recovered: 2,301,861Death: 24,933
-
Germany
2,139,174
GermanyConfirmed: 2,139,174Active: 279,106Recovered: 1,807,500Death: 52,568
-
Pakistan
532,412
PakistanConfirmed: 532,412Active: 34,628Recovered: 486,489Death: 11,295
-
China
88,991
ChinaConfirmed: 88,991Active: 1,800Recovered: 82,556Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 24/1: An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur has died after getting vaccinated for Coronavirus. According to the Authorities, She suffered a brain stroke causing her death.
The ASHA worker is identified as Vijaya Lakshmi (42), fell ill soon after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on January 19. She was admitted to the Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on January 21 after she had fainted. She died on Sunday and her body is sent for an autopsy.
Her family alleges that she died because of complications after getting the corona vaccine. District collector Samuel Anand Kunar met the family of the deceased at the hospital and promised her son a job, a house site, and monetary compensation from the government.