Andhra Health Worker Dies after Coronavirus Vaccination

COVID-19 Updates World 99,437,643 World Confirmed: 99,437,643 Active: 25,804,626 Recovered: 71,500,585 Death: 2,132,432

USA 25,578,968 USA Confirmed: 25,578,968 Active: 9,819,291 Recovered: 15,331,987 Death: 427,690

India 10,661,138 India Confirmed: 10,661,138 Active: 185,710 Recovered: 10,321,966 Death: 153,462

Brazil 8,816,254 Brazil Confirmed: 8,816,254 Active: 971,341 Recovered: 7,628,438 Death: 216,475

Russia 3,719,400 Russia Confirmed: 3,719,400 Active: 518,178 Recovered: 3,131,760 Death: 69,462

UK 3,617,459 UK Confirmed: 3,617,459 Active: 1,903,823 Recovered: 1,616,307 Death: 97,329

Italy 2,455,185 Italy Confirmed: 2,455,185 Active: 498,834 Recovered: 1,871,189 Death: 85,162

Turkey 2,424,328 Turkey Confirmed: 2,424,328 Active: 97,534 Recovered: 2,301,861 Death: 24,933

Germany 2,139,174 Germany Confirmed: 2,139,174 Active: 279,106 Recovered: 1,807,500 Death: 52,568

Pakistan 532,412 Pakistan Confirmed: 532,412 Active: 34,628 Recovered: 486,489 Death: 11,295

China 88,991 China Confirmed: 88,991 Active: 1,800 Recovered: 82,556 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 24/1: An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur has died after getting vaccinated for Coronavirus. According to the Authorities, She suffered a brain stroke causing her death.

The ASHA worker is identified as Vijaya Lakshmi (42), fell ill soon after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on January 19. She was admitted to the Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on January 21 after she had fainted. She died on Sunday and her body is sent for an autopsy.

Her family alleges that she died because of complications after getting the corona vaccine. District collector Samuel Anand Kunar met the family of the deceased at the hospital and promised her son a job, a house site, and monetary compensation from the government.