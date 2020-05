Nokia has rolled out android 10 updates for its Nokia 5.1 plus model. Nokia 1 Plus. Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 will start getting an android 10 update in the Q2 stage. Nokia 5.1 plus model was launched in 2018. It has 2 rear cameras and one front-facing camera. It comes with a 5.9-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.