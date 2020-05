Singapore, 20/8: In a first criminal case, the death sentence has been pronounced to a victim via Zoom video call. He was convicted for his role in a drug deal.

Singapore Supreme Court’s spokesperson said,” “For the safety of all involved in the proceedings, the hearing for Public Prosecutor v Punithan A/L Genasan was conducted by video-conferencing,”

Genasan’s lawyer confirmed the news that his client received the verdict and is considering to appeal against the appeal.