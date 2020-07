According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex- girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has approached Ekta Kapoor for the sequel of her famous serial Pavitra Rishta in memory of late Sushant Singh Rajput.Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishtaw amongst the most popular soaps back in 2009. It made Sushant a household name and introduced Ankita Lokhande to show business.