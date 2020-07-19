Community transmission has started, situation is critical: Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stated that the community transmission of the deadly Coronavirus has started in India and the situation is very bad.

This is now an exponential growth. Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread,” Dr. V K Monga, the Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India said.