ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଉ ଜଣେ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀ ସୁସ୍ଥ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୬ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଭାଇରସରେ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଉ ଜଣେ ରୋଗୀ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଏମ୍ସରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଅନ୍ୟ କିଛି ଅସୁସ୍ଥତା ଥିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ ଡିସଚାର୍ଜ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

The #COVID19 positive case of Bhubaneswar who was under treatment at AIIMS has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 .

He is under treatment for his other chronic health conditions and will be discharged after his recovery from the other health issues. #OdishaFightsCorona

