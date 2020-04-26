ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଉ ଜଣେ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀ ସୁସ୍ଥ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୬ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଭାଇରସରେ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଉ ଜଣେ ରୋଗୀ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଏମ୍ସରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଅନ୍ୟ କିଛି ଅସୁସ୍ଥତା ଥିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ ଡିସଚାର୍ଜ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

