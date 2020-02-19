Anti-CAA protesters defy court order, take out march to siege Tamil Nadu assembly

Tamil Nadu, 19/2:Just a day after the Madras High Court barred ‘Muslim outfits’ from marching to lay siege to the Tamil Nadu assembly, thousands of people on Wednesday (February 19) hit the streets on Chennai’s Walajah Road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The protest has been called to pressurize the AIADMK government for adopting a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against CAA, NRC and NPR as done by other non-BJP ruled states.

As an Assembly session is ongoing, the march is being carried amid massive police presence. Barricades have been put in place to cordon off the road towards the Secretariat from Chepauk and riot police have been kept on standby as well.