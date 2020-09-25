Anushka Sharma reacts sharply to Sunil Gavaskar’s statement

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is embroiled in controversy after making lewd comments on Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match. Anushka Sharma herself has reacted strongly to Gavaskar’s statement. He has issued a statement by putting Instagram status.

Anushka Sharma said, “Sunil Gavaskar, I want to say to you that the statement you gave is quite unpleasant. I want to ask you why do you make such statements and blame his wife for playing a cricketer. ”

She further said that I know it well that you have respected the personal life of every cricketer, so you do not think that it should be with me as well.