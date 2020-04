Anushka Sharma’s new show PaatalLok to be launched on May 15

Mumbai, 24/4: Bollywood sensation Anushka Sharma’s new show Paatal Lok is set to be launched on May 15 on Amazon Prime. Anushka Sharma shared the news on Instagram. Anushka Sharma’s debut movie as a producer is “NH10”. It is a crime thriller.

The teaser begins, a voice says, “Shashtron mein likha hai ek aisi duniya ke baare mein, jahaan insaaf sirf khoon baha ke milta hai. Insaan ke bhesh mein rakshas chhipta hai.”