Anustup shines as Bengal recovers

Kolkatta, 29/2: Anustup Majumdar shines again with brilliant 120 as Bengal recovers from an initial batting collapse to register a respectable 275/9 at the end of day one of Ranji Trophy semifinal against hot favorite Karnataka.

Previously Karnataka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pace spearhead Abhimanyu Mithun and Prasidh Krishna caused the initial collapse of Bengal. But Anustup Majumdar and Akash Deep rescued the Bengal pride. Mithun is the chief architect of the collapse by claiming 3 wickets. Prasidh took 2 wickets.