ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ଅନୁଭବ ହାଜର

World
81,735,201
WorldConfirmed: 81,735,201Active: 22,073,637Recovered: 57,878,464Death: 1,783,100
USA
19,781,718
USAConfirmed: 19,781,718Active: 7,741,717Recovered: 11,696,819Death: 343,182
India
10,224,797
IndiaConfirmed: 10,224,797Active: 269,038Recovered: 9,807,569Death: 148,190
Brazil
7,506,890
BrazilConfirmed: 7,506,890Active: 746,351Recovered: 6,568,898Death: 191,641
Russia
3,105,037
RussiaConfirmed: 3,105,037Active: 553,027Recovered: 2,496,183Death: 55,827
UK
2,329,730
UKConfirmed: 2,329,730Active: 2,258,621Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,109
Turkey
2,162,775
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,162,775Active: 105,207Recovered: 2,037,433Death: 20,135
Italy
2,056,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,056,277Active: 575,221Recovered: 1,408,686Death: 72,370
Germany
1,670,194
GermanyConfirmed: 1,670,194Active: 383,318Recovered: 1,255,700Death: 31,176
Pakistan
475,085
PakistanConfirmed: 475,085Active: 39,599Recovered: 425,494Death: 9,992
China
87,003
ChinaConfirmed: 87,003Active: 348Recovered: 82,021Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାଂସଦ ତଥା ଅଭିନେତା ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତି ଓ ପତ୍ନୀ ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବିବାଦ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପାରିବାରିକ ବିବାଦକୁ ନେଇ କମିଶନଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀ । ଅନୁଭବ-ବର୍ଷା ବିବାଦ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ହାଜର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ହାଜର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟ ଦର୍ଶିନୀ । ତେବେ ପାରିବାରିକ ମାମଲାକୁ ଭିତ୍ତି କରି ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ବାପା, ମାଆଙ୍କୁ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ନୋଟିସ କରିଥିଲେ ମହିଳା କମିଶନ ।