ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ଅନୁଭବ ହାଜର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାଂସଦ ତଥା ଅଭିନେତା ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତି ଓ ପତ୍ନୀ ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବିବାଦ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପାରିବାରିକ ବିବାଦକୁ ନେଇ କମିଶନଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀ । ଅନୁଭବ-ବର୍ଷା ବିବାଦ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ହାଜର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମହିଳା କମିଶନରେ ହାଜର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟ ଦର୍ଶିନୀ । ତେବେ ପାରିବାରିକ ମାମଲାକୁ ଭିତ୍ତି କରି ଅନୁଭବ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ବାପା, ମାଆଙ୍କୁ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ନୋଟିସ କରିଥିଲେ ମହିଳା କମିଶନ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
