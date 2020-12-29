Assam : Expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala, Ajanta Neog join BJP

-
World
81,743,332
WorldConfirmed: 81,743,332Active: 22,080,632Recovered: 57,879,287Death: 1,783,413
-
USA
19,781,718
USAConfirmed: 19,781,718Active: 7,741,717Recovered: 11,696,819Death: 343,182
-
India
10,224,797
IndiaConfirmed: 10,224,797Active: 269,038Recovered: 9,807,569Death: 148,190
-
Brazil
7,506,890
BrazilConfirmed: 7,506,890Active: 746,351Recovered: 6,568,898Death: 191,641
-
Russia
3,105,037
RussiaConfirmed: 3,105,037Active: 553,027Recovered: 2,496,183Death: 55,827
-
UK
2,329,730
UKConfirmed: 2,329,730Active: 2,258,621Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,109
-
Turkey
2,162,775
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,162,775Active: 105,207Recovered: 2,037,433Death: 20,135
-
Italy
2,056,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,056,277Active: 575,221Recovered: 1,408,686Death: 72,370
-
Germany
1,670,194
GermanyConfirmed: 1,670,194Active: 383,318Recovered: 1,255,700Death: 31,176
-
Pakistan
475,085
PakistanConfirmed: 475,085Active: 39,599Recovered: 425,494Death: 9,992
-
China
87,003
ChinaConfirmed: 87,003Active: 348Recovered: 82,021Death: 4,634
Assam, 29/12: In a major development, MLA s Rajdeep Gowala and Ajanta Neog who were expelled from the Congress party formally joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
The joining ceremony took place in the BJP state office in Hengrabari.
Speaking to reporters after joining the saffron party, Ajanta Neog said, “There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn’t care about grassroots workers think.”