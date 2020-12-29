Assam : Expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala, Ajanta Neog join BJP

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Assam, 29/12: In a major development, MLA s Rajdeep Gowala and Ajanta Neog who were expelled from the Congress party formally joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

The joining ceremony took place in the BJP state office in Hengrabari.

Speaking to reporters after joining the saffron party, Ajanta Neog said, “There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn’t care about grassroots workers think.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
