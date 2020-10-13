Apple Event : New iPhones to be launched today

Today is a very special day for iPhone enthusiasts. Apple is going to launch its much-awaited series iPhone 12 (iPhone 12) today. The series will be launched in a special event. In this launch event, the company can also screen from its smallest iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini. Apple named its event Hi, Speed. 5G iPhone is expected from Hi-Speed. Apple’s high-speed event will be held from 10.30 am today. You will be able to watch this event from 10.30 pm on the Apple event site and YouTube channel.

4 models will be launched

Apple will launch four smartphones of the iPhone 12 series at its event. This includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these devices will be launched with Apple 5G connectivity.

According to the report of the leak, the screen size of the iPhone 12 mini will be 5.1 inches and its price can be around $ 699 i.e. up to Rs 51,000. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display can be fixed in the US for $ 799 i.e. around Rs 58,300. A dual-camera setup can be given in both these smartphones. If you talk about storage, then you can get 64GB to 256GB of storage.