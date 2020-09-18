Apple to launch Apple Store online in India , Know the date

It has been discussed for a long time that Apple is planning to open its online store in the Indian market. At the same time, there is good news from Indian users that the company has announced to open an online store on September 23, after which users will be able to buy the device directly from the company’s store instead of a third party. Whereas in India Apple’s devices have to be purchased from third-party retailer stores and online websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

But now Apple has officially announced that the online store will be launched on 23 September in India. Which will make all Apple products available to customers across the country for the first time. The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple stores around the world, offered by online team members.