Know about 3 Coronavirus vaccines that are being developed in India

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. The whole world is fighting deadly Coronavirus. Everyone is waiting for a vaccine. There are 3 vaccines in India that are in trial phases.These are

Talking about the Oxford vaccine, it has been prepared jointly by the pharma company AstraZeneca. One of the most advanced vaccines in the world, this vaccine will be administered by the Serum Institute in India at 14 locations across the country on a trial of one and a half thousand people. Apart from India, the trial of this vaccine is going on in Oxford, UK, USA and Brazil, and other countries. The ICMR is monitoring the Oxford vaccine.

With this, ICMR and Bharat Biotech together have created the vaccine named Covaxin. It is an inactivated vaccine. This means that a dose of corona killed virus is given, which produces antibodies against the virus in the body. Recently, the company was informed that this vaccine has been successful on animals and currently its second phase trial is underway.

At the same time, the third vaccine is of Zydus Cadila, which is currently undergoing Phase 1 trial on humans. DGCI gave permission for the human trial on this vaccine made in the country in July. The DNA based Zydus Cadila vaccine has been developed at the Ahmedabad Vaccine Technology Center. This vaccine has been tested on mice and rabbits, whose data is with DGCI.