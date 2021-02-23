ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଡିଜାଇନକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ

-
World
112,372,430
-
USA
28,829,173
-
India
11,022,582
-
Brazil
10,197,531
-
Russia
4,189,153
-
UK
4,126,150
-
Italy
2,818,863
-
Turkey
2,646,526
-
Germany
2,400,261
-
Pakistan
573,384
-
China
89,852
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସତ୍ୟବାଦୀରେ ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଅନୁମୋଦନ । ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଡିଜାଇନକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ବନବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଢାଞ୍ଚାରେ ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ଡିଜାଇନ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହୋଇଛି । ଶାନ୍ତ, ମୁକ୍ତ ପରିବେଶରେ ଉତ୍ତମ ଶୈକ୍ଷିକ ଅନୁଭବ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ରହିଛି ।