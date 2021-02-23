ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଡିଜାଇନକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,372,430
    World
    Confirmed: 112,372,430
    Active: 22,005,167
    Recovered: 87,879,456
    Death: 2,487,807
  • USA 28,829,173
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,829,173
    Active: 9,202,260
    Recovered: 19,114,146
    Death: 512,767
  • India 11,022,582
    India
    Confirmed: 11,022,582
    Active: 149,316
    Recovered: 10,716,713
    Death: 156,553
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,400,261
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,400,261
    Active: 123,734
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 68,827
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସତ୍ୟବାଦୀରେ ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଅନୁମୋଦନ । ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଡିଜାଇନକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ବନବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଢାଞ୍ଚାରେ ଓଡିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ଡିଜାଇନ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହୋଇଛି । ଶାନ୍ତ, ମୁକ୍ତ ପରିବେଶରେ ଉତ୍ତମ ଶୈକ୍ଷିକ ଅନୁଭବ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ରହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.