Sikkim,28/12: The Indian army has rescued more than 1500 tourists who have been stranded in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall near Nathulal pass, East Sikkim.570 of the rescued persons have been accompanied in the army camp. These 1500 tourists include elderly persons, women, and children.

The stranded tourists were provided with food, warm clothing, and medicines.

Army earthmovers and bulldozers are working to clear the snow and restore connectivity.