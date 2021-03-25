Army vehicle overturns and Catches Fire in Rajasthan, 3 soldiers dead, 5 injured

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Jaipur, 25/3: Three soldiers died and five were injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were traveling in overturned and caught fire in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The accident took place in the Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

“The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,” Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari was quoted by PTI as saying.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
