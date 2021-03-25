Army vehicle overturns and Catches Fire in Rajasthan, 3 soldiers dead, 5 injured

COVID-19 Updates World 125,541,503 World Confirmed: 125,541,503 Active: 21,421,401 Recovered: 101,361,360 Death: 2,758,742

USA 30,704,292 USA Confirmed: 30,704,292 Active: 7,012,991 Recovered: 23,132,879 Death: 558,422

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,492,692 Russia Confirmed: 4,492,692 Active: 286,799 Recovered: 4,109,281 Death: 96,612

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

Jaipur, 25/3: Three soldiers died and five were injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were traveling in overturned and caught fire in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The accident took place in the Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

“The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,” Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari was quoted by PTI as saying.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.