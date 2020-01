New Delhi, 14/1: AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi assembly seat. Youth leader Atishi Merlan will contest from Kalkaji. AAP released its contestant’s list for the upcoming Delhi election.AAP also dropped 9 seating MLA from the list.

Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. AAP is in pole position to return to power as per the latest opinion poll.