Asim Riaz to work with Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video

Mumbai, 27/2: Big Boss fame Asim Riaz who achieved tremendous popularity in the reality show will be seen in a music video along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

And Jacqueline Fernandez seemed to be very excited to work with the talented star. Recently Jacqueline shared a boomerang with Asim.

Jacqueline said, “The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of the song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,”

She added: “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.”