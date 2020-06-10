Assam Oil Well Fire: Fire rages on , 2 killed

Assam, 10/6: The fire in the Assam oil fire rages on. And it is becoming a threat to biodiversity. 2 people died and more than 1600 people have been affected by the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures support to the Assam government after taking with CM Sarbananda Sonwal.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal to discuss the situation in the wake of the Baghjan fire tragedy. PM assured all possible support from the Centre. The situation is being monitored closely.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 10, 2020