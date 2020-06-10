Assam Oil Well Fire: Fire rages on , 2 killed

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Assam, 10/6: The fire in the Assam oil fire rages on. And it is becoming a threat to biodiversity. 2  people died and more than 1600 people have been affected by the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures support to the Assam government after taking with CM Sarbananda Sonwal.

