Assam to bring reformation in marriage laws, says Health Minister

Guwahati, 1/12: The Health Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed that the State Government of Assam is planning to bring a new set of laws in order to reform the existing marriage laws in the state. Speaking about it, Sarma said, “One shouldn’t get married if there’s no transparency between husband-wife. Disclosure’s important-my religion, what I do for a living, what’s my income. I am not saying that you should disclose not only your religion, you should also disclose your income and job”.

Sarma also gave his take on the ongoing issue of “love jihad” and said, “Our idea is not the so-called ‘Love Jihad’. My idea is that you shouldn’t hide your identity, job, or income. Assam is going to do something which won’t be against any religion. It’ll have transparency in marriage. We have started drafting legislation.”

Sarma also added that the new laws will be empowering women and encouraging transparency in marriage. e said, “It will be mandatory for all marriages. There will be a disclosure pro forma given to a wife who’ll give it to her husband. It won’t be only about religion but everything that a wife needs to know. It won’t be in line with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It’ll be empowering women.”