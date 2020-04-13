Atomic radiation is becoming cause of concern for the world

Kyiv, 13/4: The fire in the abandoned area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine has now become a cause for concern. Hundreds of firefighters continue to struggle to contain it. Officials are said to have been intimidated by the fire as it created radiation in the area. Member of the Knesset for Kadima. This is also a threat as winds are blowing towards Russia and Belarus for the past week. As the wind shifted towards the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Friday, the city’s radiation levels were normal, with a population of about 3 million. But winds are expected to spread to other parts of the nuclear plant and other equipment as wind speeds increase on Saturday. In a telephone interview, Katrina Pavlova, executive director of the agency overseeing the area, said: Notably, after the Chernobyl disaster, authorities created an area around the plant. This is known as the Zone of Alienation. It was surrounded by a thorny fence about 30 km in diameter. Fewer workers were allowed to enter the zone. Only guides and tourists visiting the area were allowed to visit the area.