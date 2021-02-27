Aukland to enter seven-day lockdown after new Covid-19 case

COVID-19 Updates World 114,142,960 World Confirmed: 114,142,960 Active: 21,946,226 Recovered: 89,664,487 Death: 2,532,247

USA 29,139,466 USA Confirmed: 29,139,466 Active: 9,081,904 Recovered: 19,534,420 Death: 523,142

India 11,094,249 India Confirmed: 11,094,249 Active: 165,789 Recovered: 10,771,400 Death: 157,060

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,437,760 Germany Confirmed: 2,437,760 Active: 124,100 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,460

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

Aukland, 27/2: The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that Auckland will go into a seven-day lockdown from early morning on Sunday after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

This comes two weeks after Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown when a family of three was diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Health officials, who could not immediately confirm how the person got infected, said genome sequencing of the new infection was underway.

The patient developed symptoms on Tuesday and is regarded as having been potentially infectious since Sunday, officials said. The person has visited several public venues during that period.

“Based on this, we are in the unfortunate but necessary position to protect Aucklanders again,” Ardern said, announcing the lockdown.

Health authorities were trying to find out whether the new case was linked to the earlier February cluster, now at 12 infections.

The lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, will allow people to leave home only for essential shopping and essential work, Ardern said. Public venues will remain closed. Restrictions in the rest of the country will be tightened to Level 2 restrictions, including limits on public gatherings.