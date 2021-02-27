Aukland to enter seven-day lockdown after new Covid-19 case

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,142,960
    World
    Confirmed: 114,142,960
    Active: 21,946,226
    Recovered: 89,664,487
    Death: 2,532,247
  • USA 29,139,466
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,139,466
    Active: 9,081,904
    Recovered: 19,534,420
    Death: 523,142
  • India 11,094,249
    India
    Confirmed: 11,094,249
    Active: 165,789
    Recovered: 10,771,400
    Death: 157,060
  • Brazil 10,457,794
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,457,794
    Active: 848,832
    Recovered: 9,355,974
    Death: 252,988
  • Russia 4,234,720
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,234,720
    Active: 349,571
    Recovered: 3,799,406
    Death: 85,743
  • UK 4,163,085
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,163,085
    Active: 1,261,501
    Recovered: 2,779,169
    Death: 122,415
  • Italy 2,888,923
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,888,923
    Active: 404,664
    Recovered: 2,387,032
    Death: 97,227
  • Turkey 2,683,971
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,683,971
    Active: 98,754
    Recovered: 2,556,785
    Death: 28,432
  • Germany 2,437,760
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,437,760
    Active: 124,100
    Recovered: 2,243,200
    Death: 70,460
  • Pakistan 578,797
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 578,797
    Active: 21,554
    Recovered: 544,406
    Death: 12,837
  • China 89,887
    China
    Confirmed: 89,887
    Active: 230
    Recovered: 85,021
    Death: 4,636

Aukland, 27/2: The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that Auckland will go into a seven-day lockdown from early morning on Sunday after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

This comes two weeks after Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown when a family of three was diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Health officials, who could not immediately confirm how the person got infected, said genome sequencing of the new infection was underway.

The patient developed symptoms on Tuesday and is regarded as having been potentially infectious since Sunday, officials said. The person has visited several public venues during that period.

“Based on this, we are in the unfortunate but necessary position to protect Aucklanders again,” Ardern said, announcing the lockdown.

Health authorities were trying to find out whether the new case was linked to the earlier February cluster, now at 12 infections.

The lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, will allow people to leave home only for essential shopping and essential work, Ardern said. Public venues will remain closed. Restrictions in the rest of the country will be tightened to Level 2 restrictions, including limits on public gatherings.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.