Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar to Feature In Road Safety World Series

Mumbai, 28/2: Recently retired cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha, and R Vinay Kumar are all set to feature in the Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on March 5. All three will represent the Indian Legend in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends have also included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold, and Upul Tharanga in their team led by Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Indian Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legend on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6. England Legends will open start their campaign against Bangladesh on March 7, while India will take on the English side in their second match on March 9.

The semi-finals of the tournament are slated for March 17 and 19 while the final will be held on March 21. All the matches will start at 7:00 pm IST.