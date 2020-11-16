Australia vs. India: Cricket series lies in doubt as COVID-19 infection peaks in Aussie land.

New Delhi(Adelaide), 16/11: The cricket series between India and Australia lies in disarray as the restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak is unable to control the infections. Tim Paine, the Australian Captain has been forced into isolation after being tested positive for COVID-19. This has led questions to the first Test match between the Aussies and the Indians to be held in Adelaide. Authorities from the Australian health and cricketing board informed that it was too early to predict what the rapidly growing infections in South Australia would mean for the tour which starts on 27 November 2020.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli is scheduled to play a series of ODIs and T20Is in the relatively infection-free Sydney and Canberra before moving on to Adelaide for the first Test match to be held on December 17-21, 2020.