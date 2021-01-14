Australia vs India Test: Final Call on Jasprit Bumrah and Playing XI Tomorrow, says Vikram Rathour

COVID-19 Updates World 92,870,138 World Confirmed: 92,870,138 Active: 24,465,084 Recovered: 66,416,077 Death: 1,988,977

Brisbane, 14/1: Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour has said that the team will take the final call on Jasprit Bumrah and the final playing XI on the match day, that is tomorrow. He said that the medical team is looking at Bumrah and he will be assessed on the morning of the Test.

“The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won’t,” said Rathour.

The batting Coach added that Bumrah’s injuries are still being monitored despite of the media reports of him being ruled out for the test match.

“The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now,” said Rathour.

“We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field,” he added.

India and Australia will take on each other at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15. Both the teams are leveled at 1-1 at the moment. India is high on the draw at the SCG and look to breach the Australian fortress where they haven’t lost a game since 1988.