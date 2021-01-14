Australia vs India Test: Final Call on Jasprit Bumrah and Playing XI Tomorrow, says Vikram Rathour

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 92,870,138
    World
    Confirmed: 92,870,138
    Active: 24,465,084
    Recovered: 66,416,077
    Death: 1,988,977
  • USA 23,616,345
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,616,345
    Active: 9,247,381
    Recovered: 13,975,036
    Death: 393,928
  • India 10,512,831
    India
    Confirmed: 10,512,831
    Active: 214,303
    Recovered: 10,146,763
    Death: 151,765
  • Brazil 8,257,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,257,459
    Active: 774,255
    Recovered: 7,277,195
    Death: 206,009
  • Russia 3,495,816
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,495,816
    Active: 549,832
    Recovered: 2,882,044
    Death: 63,940
  • UK 3,211,576
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,211,576
    Active: 1,719,842
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 84,767
  • Turkey 2,355,839
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,355,839
    Active: 104,587
    Recovered: 2,227,927
    Death: 23,325
  • Italy 2,319,036
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,319,036
    Active: 564,774
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 80,326
  • Germany 1,980,861
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,980,861
    Active: 316,257
    Recovered: 1,620,200
    Death: 44,404
  • Pakistan 511,921
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 511,921
    Active: 33,869
    Recovered: 467,234
    Death: 10,818
  • China 87,844
    China
    Confirmed: 87,844
    Active: 885
    Recovered: 82,324
    Death: 4,635

Brisbane, 14/1: Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour has said that the team will take the final call on Jasprit Bumrah and the final playing XI on the match day, that is tomorrow. He said that the medical team is looking at Bumrah and he will be assessed on the morning of the Test.

“The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won’t,” said Rathour.

The batting Coach added that Bumrah’s injuries are still being monitored despite of the media reports of him being ruled out for the test match.

“The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now,” said Rathour.

“We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field,” he added.

India and Australia will take on each other at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15. Both the teams are leveled at 1-1 at the moment. India is high on the draw at the SCG and look to breach the Australian fortress where they haven’t lost a game since 1988.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.