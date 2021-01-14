Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth Pulls out due to Calf Injury

COVID-19 Updates World 92,870,138 World Confirmed: 92,870,138 Active: 24,465,084 Recovered: 66,416,077 Death: 1,988,977

USA 23,616,345 USA Confirmed: 23,616,345 Active: 9,247,381 Recovered: 13,975,036 Death: 393,928

India 10,512,831 India Confirmed: 10,512,831 Active: 214,303 Recovered: 10,146,763 Death: 151,765

Brazil 8,257,459 Brazil Confirmed: 8,257,459 Active: 774,255 Recovered: 7,277,195 Death: 206,009

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,211,576 UK Confirmed: 3,211,576 Active: 1,719,842 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 84,767

Turkey 2,355,839 Turkey Confirmed: 2,355,839 Active: 104,587 Recovered: 2,227,927 Death: 23,325

Italy 2,319,036 Italy Confirmed: 2,319,036 Active: 564,774 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 80,326

Germany 1,980,861 Germany Confirmed: 1,980,861 Active: 316,257 Recovered: 1,620,200 Death: 44,404

Pakistan 511,921 Pakistan Confirmed: 511,921 Active: 33,869 Recovered: 467,234 Death: 10,818

China 87,844 China Confirmed: 87,844 Active: 885 Recovered: 82,324 Death: 4,635

Bangkok, 14/1: The Badminton Association of India, has confirmed that Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the Thailand Open due to a calf injury in his right leg. Due to this his opponent Lee Zii Jia has got a walkover.

“Right Calf muscle pull. So gave walkover for today’s match. Should see how he improves in the next 5 days and then will decide about his participation in the next tournament,” BAI’s official statement read.

Before the tournament, Srikanth had complained of a bleeding nose because of a swab test for COVID 19 and had blasted the medical authorities.