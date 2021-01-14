Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth Pulls out due to Calf Injury

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 92,870,138
    World
    Confirmed: 92,870,138
    Active: 24,465,084
    Recovered: 66,416,077
    Death: 1,988,977
  • USA 23,616,345
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,616,345
    Active: 9,247,381
    Recovered: 13,975,036
    Death: 393,928
  • India 10,512,831
    India
    Confirmed: 10,512,831
    Active: 214,303
    Recovered: 10,146,763
    Death: 151,765
  • Brazil 8,257,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,257,459
    Active: 774,255
    Recovered: 7,277,195
    Death: 206,009
  • Russia 3,495,816
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,495,816
    Active: 549,832
    Recovered: 2,882,044
    Death: 63,940
  • UK 3,211,576
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,211,576
    Active: 1,719,842
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 84,767
  • Turkey 2,355,839
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,355,839
    Active: 104,587
    Recovered: 2,227,927
    Death: 23,325
  • Italy 2,319,036
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,319,036
    Active: 564,774
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 80,326
  • Germany 1,980,861
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,980,861
    Active: 316,257
    Recovered: 1,620,200
    Death: 44,404
  • Pakistan 511,921
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 511,921
    Active: 33,869
    Recovered: 467,234
    Death: 10,818
  • China 87,844
    China
    Confirmed: 87,844
    Active: 885
    Recovered: 82,324
    Death: 4,635

Bangkok, 14/1: The Badminton Association of India, has confirmed that Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the Thailand Open due to a calf injury in his right leg. Due to this his opponent Lee Zii Jia has got a walkover.

“Right Calf muscle pull. So gave walkover for today’s match. Should see how he improves in the next 5 days and then will decide about his participation in the next tournament,” BAI’s official statement read.

 

Before the tournament, Srikanth had complained of a bleeding nose because of a swab test for COVID 19 and had blasted the medical authorities.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.