Farmers’ Protest: Bhupinder Singh Mann Quits SC Appointed Panel

New Delhi, 14/1: The Bhartiya Kissan Union(BKU) has said that former MP Bhupinder Singh Mann, has quit the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

“Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex-MP and national president of BKU and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said a tweet by Mann.

BKU also tweeted a statement by Bhupinder Singh Mann.

“I am thankful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the four-member committee to start dialogue with kisan unions on the three laws brought in by the central government. As a farmer myself and a union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country,” the statement reads.