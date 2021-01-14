Farmers’ Protest: Bhupinder Singh Mann Quits SC Appointed Panel

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 92,868,171
    World
    Confirmed: 92,868,171
    Active: 24,465,441
    Recovered: 66,413,763
    Death: 1,988,967
  • USA 23,616,345
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,616,345
    Active: 9,247,381
    Recovered: 13,975,036
    Death: 393,928
  • India 10,512,831
    India
    Confirmed: 10,512,831
    Active: 214,303
    Recovered: 10,146,763
    Death: 151,765
  • Brazil 8,257,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,257,459
    Active: 774,255
    Recovered: 7,277,195
    Death: 206,009
  • Russia 3,495,816
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,495,816
    Active: 549,832
    Recovered: 2,882,044
    Death: 63,940
  • UK 3,211,576
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,211,576
    Active: 1,719,842
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 84,767
  • Turkey 2,355,839
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,355,839
    Active: 104,587
    Recovered: 2,227,927
    Death: 23,325
  • Italy 2,319,036
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,319,036
    Active: 564,774
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 80,326
  • Germany 1,980,861
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,980,861
    Active: 316,257
    Recovered: 1,620,200
    Death: 44,404
  • Pakistan 511,921
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 511,921
    Active: 33,869
    Recovered: 467,234
    Death: 10,818
  • China 87,844
    China
    Confirmed: 87,844
    Active: 885
    Recovered: 82,324
    Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 14/1: The Bhartiya Kissan Union(BKU) has said that former MP Bhupinder Singh Mann, has quit the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

“Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex-MP and national president of BKU and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said a tweet by Mann.

BKU also tweeted a statement by Bhupinder Singh Mann.

“I am thankful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the four-member committee to start dialogue with kisan unions on the three laws brought in by the central government. As a farmer myself and a union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country,” the statement reads.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.