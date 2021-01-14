Farmers’ Protest: Bhupinder Singh Mann Quits SC Appointed Panel

-
New Delhi, 14/1: The Bhartiya Kissan Union(BKU) has said that former MP Bhupinder Singh Mann, has quit the Supreme Court-appointed panel.
“Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex-MP and national president of BKU and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said a tweet by Mann.
BKU also tweeted a statement by Bhupinder Singh Mann.
“I am thankful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the four-member committee to start dialogue with kisan unions on the three laws brought in by the central government. As a farmer myself and a union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country,” the statement reads.
S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/pHZhKXcVdT
— Bhartiya Kisan Union (@BKU_KisanUnion) January 14, 2021