Melbourne, 20/2: America’s Naomi Osaka thrashes Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open 2021 final to win her second Australian Open and fourth Grand Slam title. The Australian Open winner is unbeaten in her past 21 matches at all tournaments dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year’s U.S. Open. She also won the U.S. Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019.
The Australian Open final was played at Melbourne Park.
𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝓂𝑜𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉.
When @naomiosaka became our 2021 Women's Singles champion 🏆#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Id3ZZhaJHh
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 20, 2021