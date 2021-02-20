Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to lift her 2nd Tittle

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
australian open 2021
Melbourne, 20/2: America’s Naomi Osaka thrashes Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open 2021 final to win her second Australian Open and fourth Grand Slam title. The Australian Open winner is unbeaten in her past 21 matches at all tournaments dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year’s U.S. Open. She also won the U.S. Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019.

The Australian Open final was played at Melbourne Park.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
