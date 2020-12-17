Australian Open to begin from February 8, ATP releases 2021 schedule

COVID-19 Updates World 74,621,099 World Confirmed: 74,621,099 Active: 20,518,621 Recovered: 52,445,274 Death: 1,657,204

New Delhi,17/12: ATP has announced on Thursday that the Australian Open Tennis Tournament will take place on February 8, 2021.

The ATP said men’s qualifying for the season’s first major was being moved to Doha, Qatar, from 10 to 13 January. That will be followed by a period of about two and a half weeks set aside for travel to Melbourne and a 14-day quarantine period for players and their coaches or other support staff.

A 12-team ATP Cup, the relocated Adelaide International, and an additional men’s tournament will be held in Melbourne to give players a chance to prepare for the Open.

More 2021 calendar plans for later weeks will be announced separately, the ATP said. Other tournaments that will not take place next year include the New York Open and an event in Auckland, New Zealand.