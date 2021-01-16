Australian Open: Two players found COVID Positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Melbourne, 16/1: Two COVID Positive cases were found in a charted flight that was carrying players to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021. As a result, all the passengers including the players have to go through a 14-day hard quarantine.

“Two positive COVID-19 tests were returned from one of the charter flights into Melbourne in the past 24 hours. There were 79 people on the flight, including 67 passengers, of which 24 are players,” the Australia Open said in a statement

“The two positive tests have been returned by a member of the flight crew and a passenger who is not a player, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the two positive cases transferred to a health hotel. The 24 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practice,” it added.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
