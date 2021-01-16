Australian Open: Two players found COVID Positive

COVID-19 Updates World 94,420,272 World Confirmed: 94,420,272 Active: 24,936,575 Recovered: 67,463,480 Death: 2,020,217

USA 24,104,425 USA Confirmed: 24,104,425 Active: 9,472,120 Recovered: 14,230,437 Death: 401,868

India 10,543,659 India Confirmed: 10,543,659 Active: 211,814 Recovered: 10,179,715 Death: 152,130

Brazil 8,394,253 Brazil Confirmed: 8,394,253 Active: 824,583 Recovered: 7,361,379 Death: 208,291

Russia 3,544,623 Russia Confirmed: 3,544,623 Active: 542,547 Recovered: 2,936,991 Death: 65,085

UK 3,316,019 UK Confirmed: 3,316,019 Active: 1,725,070 Recovered: 1,503,654 Death: 87,295

Turkey 2,373,115 Turkey Confirmed: 2,373,115 Active: 103,404 Recovered: 2,246,047 Death: 23,664

Italy 2,352,423 Italy Confirmed: 2,352,423 Active: 558,068 Recovered: 1,713,030 Death: 81,325

Germany 2,024,603 Germany Confirmed: 2,024,603 Active: 320,136 Recovered: 1,657,900 Death: 46,567

Pakistan 516,770 Pakistan Confirmed: 516,770 Active: 33,763 Recovered: 472,099 Death: 10,908

China 88,118 China Confirmed: 88,118 Active: 1,113 Recovered: 82,370 Death: 4,635

Melbourne, 16/1: Two COVID Positive cases were found in a charted flight that was carrying players to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021. As a result, all the passengers including the players have to go through a 14-day hard quarantine.

“Two positive COVID-19 tests were returned from one of the charter flights into Melbourne in the past 24 hours. There were 79 people on the flight, including 67 passengers, of which 24 are players,” the Australia Open said in a statement

“The two positive tests have been returned by a member of the flight crew and a passenger who is not a player, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the two positive cases transferred to a health hotel. The 24 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practice,” it added.