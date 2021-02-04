Australian Open will continue as Schedule despite new Coronavirus case

-
Melbourne, 4/2: The Australian Open Tennis Grand slam will go ahead as scheduled on Monday despite a new positive Coronavirus case. A worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.
The warm-up matches on Thursday were called off after the case was reported on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel was instructed to get tested and isolate until they had a result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne.
The players would be allowed to participate in the warm-up matches only if their test results come negative.
Victoria suffered one of the longest and toughest lockdowns in the world to contain the new coronavirus, and Wednesday’s case was the first to be locally acquired in the state for almost a month.