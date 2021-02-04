Australian Open will continue as Schedule despite new Coronavirus case

COVID-19 Updates World 104,962,005 World Confirmed: 104,962,005 Active: 25,820,775 Recovered: 76,861,309 Death: 2,279,921

USA 27,150,457 USA Confirmed: 27,150,457 Active: 9,781,749 Recovered: 16,906,778 Death: 461,930

India 10,791,123 India Confirmed: 10,791,123 Active: 155,926 Recovered: 10,480,455 Death: 154,742

Brazil 9,339,921 Brazil Confirmed: 9,339,921 Active: 875,465 Recovered: 8,236,864 Death: 227,592

Russia 3,917,918 Russia Confirmed: 3,917,918 Active: 452,800 Recovered: 3,389,913 Death: 75,205

UK 3,871,825 UK Confirmed: 3,871,825 Active: 1,957,577 Recovered: 1,804,913 Death: 109,335

Italy 2,583,790 Italy Confirmed: 2,583,790 Active: 434,722 Recovered: 2,059,248 Death: 89,820

Turkey 2,501,079 Turkey Confirmed: 2,501,079 Active: 87,341 Recovered: 2,387,384 Death: 26,354

Germany 2,252,489 Germany Confirmed: 2,252,489 Active: 201,277 Recovered: 1,991,000 Death: 60,212

Pakistan 550,540 Pakistan Confirmed: 550,540 Active: 32,889 Recovered: 505,818 Death: 11,833

China 89,649 China Confirmed: 89,649 Active: 1,411 Recovered: 83,602 Death: 4,636

Melbourne, 4/2: The Australian Open Tennis Grand slam will go ahead as scheduled on Monday despite a new positive Coronavirus case. A worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

The warm-up matches on Thursday were called off after the case was reported on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel was instructed to get tested and isolate until they had a result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne.

The players would be allowed to participate in the warm-up matches only if their test results come negative.

Victoria suffered one of the longest and toughest lockdowns in the world to contain the new coronavirus, and Wednesday’s case was the first to be locally acquired in the state for almost a month.