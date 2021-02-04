US backs Peaceful Farmers Protests

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/2: The US State Department has backed peaceful protests by Farmers. It said Unhindered access to information, including the Internet, and peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy on Wednesday. It made the remarks to questions on the farmer protests, the three central laws that have provoked the agitation, and the government’s move to block the internet near the protest sites.

“We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue,” said a US Embassy spokesperson, quoting from the State Department briefing.

“In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” the spokesperson added, in remarks seen to indicate support for the farm laws pitched by the government as long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector.

Thousands of farmers protesting on highways outside Delhi have argued against the view and demand the repeal of the laws, saying they will deprive them of the guaranteed minimum prices for their crops and also make it easier for big corporations to exploit them.

The government yesterday said in a statement that parliament after debate and discussion passed “reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector” and the reforms “give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers.” The laws also paved the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming, the foreign ministry stressed, adding that “a very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms”.

On the internet restrictions near the protest sites at Delhi’s borders, the US spokesperson said: “We recognize that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy.”

The statement from the USA came after International Pop Icon Rihanna set the Indian Twitter arena on fire after she tweeted in support of Farmer’s protest.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
